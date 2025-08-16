Wind Surge Knock Off Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Ryan Gallagher did not allow an earned run over six innings, Kala'i Rosario homered, and the Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Springfield Cardinals 7-2 on Friday at Hammons Field. The win snaps a four-game losing skid for Wichita.

Following an uneventful first two frames, Wichita broke through in the top of the third. After a two-out walk to Kaelen Culpepper, Kala'i Rosario launched his 19th home run of the year over the right-center field fence. Three batters later, Nate Baez singled home Hendry Mendez to add a third run in the frame for the Surge.

The score would remain 3-0 until Ben Ross sailed a solo homer to left field with one out in the top of the sixth to extend the lead to four. The homer was Ross' 10th of the year, making him the fifth Wind Surge player to reach double-digit round-trippers in 2025.

Wichita starter Ryan Gallagher needed just 51 pitches to navigate five scoreless innings, but ran into some trouble in the bottom of the sixth. Following a one-out error, Jeremy Rivas and Leonardo Bernal picked up back-to-back run-scoring hits with two outs to cut Wichita's lead to 4-2.

Wichita restored a three-run lead in the top of the seventh when Nate Baez laced his second RBI single of the game off of Springfield reliever Zane Mills.

The Surge added some more insurance in the top of the ninth. With two on and two out, Ben Ross whacked a two-run double to the wall in left field to extend the lead to 7-2.

Kade Bragg pitched around some two-out trouble to close the door in the ninth inning, earning his first AA save.

Ryan Gallagher picked up the win, his second of the year with Wichita. Cardinals starter Cade Winquest took the loss.

POSTGAME NOTES

Ryan Gallagher notched Wichita's fifth quality start of the season. The Surge are now 5-0 in games in which they record a quality start in 2025. Gallagher has not allowed an earned run across his last two starts.

Kala'i Rosario picked up his 19th home run and 25th stolen base of the season in the contest. He is now one home run away from joining Kyler Fedko in the Wind Surge 20-20 club.

Ben Ross became the fifth Wind Surge player with double digit home runs in 2025. Ross picked up three RBI in the game and finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Six of seven runs scored by the Surge came with two outs.

The win snaps a four-game losing skid for the Surge.

The Wind Surge continue the series with the Springfield Cardinals on August 16 at 6:35 PM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for their final homestand of the season, starting with the Arkansas Travelers on August 26.







