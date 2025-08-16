Patteson and Ramsey Toss Naturals' Seventh Shutout in 2-0 Win Over Arkansas

Published on August 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Hunter Patteson and Ryan Ramsey pitched a combined 9.0 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (56-56, 23-20) 2-0 win over the Arkansas Travelers (55-57, 20-23). The two sides continue their series Saturday evening at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The game is slated to get underway at 6:05 PM CT.

Patteson kept the Travs off the board for five-straight frames with six strikeouts to kick off the contest and got run support in the home half of the fifth. With two outs, Omar Hernandez scorched a double and Javier Vaz followed with a walk. Carson Roccaforte loaded the bases with an infield single, and Gavin Cross' two-run base knock plated both Hernandez and Vaz and put Northwest Arkansas up 2-0.

Ramsey took over on the mound in the top of the sixth and found similar success to Patteson. The left-hander spun 4.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts and no hits. The pair of pitchers propelled the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a season-long fifth-straight win and secured the series over the Arkansas Travelers with a 2-0 win Friday night.

The Naturals continue their series against the Travelers on Saturday, August 16. The game's first pitch at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, is scheduled for 6:05 PM CT, and fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.

By AJ Swiatek







