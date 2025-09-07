Nezuh & Mancini Shut Out Missions

Published on September 6, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Jackson Nezuh permitted two base runners over five dominant innings Saturday night, heading a 4-0 Hooks win before 6,773 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Nezuh, who finished his night with eight consecutive outs, worked around a two-out double in the second and a one-out single in the third, throwing 49 of 75 pitches for strikes.

Adding in his two starts at Tulsa last week, Nezuh has allowed only one run over his last 16 innings.

5.0 shutout tonight by Jackson Nezuh!

He has allowed only 1 run over the last 3 starts, spanning 16.0 IP pic.twitter.com/4XEDQBDaEn - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) September 7, 2025

Joey Mancini dispatched each of the first five Missions he faced before sidestepping a two-out infield hit in the seventh. After stranding two walks in the eighth, he stranded a free pass in the ninth to pick up his second Double-A save.

Mancini has not allowed a marker in his last two appearances, spanning eight frames.

In the second, the Hooks established a lead they would not relinquish as Orlando Martinez scorched a two-run triple off the fence in right. Martinez later cruised home via a wild pitch.

Back-to-back doubles by Wes Clarke and Luis Baez opened the fifth, making it a 4-0 contest.







