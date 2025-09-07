Hooks Celebrate Final Stand with First Responders Night, Three Giveaways, Fireworks & Dustin Lynch Postgame Concert

Published on September 6, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Your last chance to catch Hooks Baseball in 2025 is September 9-14 at Whataburger Field as the Wichita Wind Surge, Texas League affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, take on the Double-A Astros in a six-game series.

Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo and A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers Night lead off Tuesday. And our Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-40 package offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40. It's buy one ticket and get one free with Whataburger Family Day on Wednesday, September 10, as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits take their final bow of the year.

Thursday, September 11 is First Responders Night, presented by LyondellBasell, with the first 2,000 fans taking home First Responders Jerseys, thanks to LyondellBasell. And Thomas J. Henry Law presents a post-game concert by country singer-songwriter Dustin Lynch, as well as post-concert fireworks. Also, fans enjoy discounts on ice-cold draft beer and frozen margaritas as part of Three Dollar Thursday.

The ultimate Bud Light Friday Fireworks show is September 12. And be there early as the first 2,000 receive a Hooks Fan Cap, courtesy of Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers. Then on Saturday the 13th, it's a Hooks Tote Bag giveaway from Corpus Christi Medical Center.

The Hooks will take the field Thursday and Friday wearing special uniforms.

Their First Responders Jerseys from September 11 are being autographed and auctioned, benefiting the National First Responder Training Complex in Corpus Christi. Fans can make their bids at cchooks.com/auction from September 11-16.

To support our Texas Hill Country neighbors who were devastated by the July 4 floods, the Hooks play on September 12 wearing Hill Country Jerseys which will be signed and available for bidding at cchooks.com/auction from September 12-17. Proceeds support the Ingram Little League in Ingram, Texas, as well as Kerr County ballfields and youth sports programs.

For the Hooks season finale, Sunday at 2:05 PM, fans are treated to Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins. And following the action, youngsters run the bases thanks to H-E-B Kids Day.

Heroes on the Water - Coastal Bend Chapter is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

For tickets call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, September 9 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, September 10 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, September 11 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

- First Responders Night presented by LyondellBasell

- First 2,000 fans receive a First Responders Jersey presented by LyondellBasell

- David Lynch Post-game Concert presented by Thomas J. Henry Law

- Post-concert fireworks presented by Thomas J. Henry Law

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, September 12 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Fan Cap presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, September 13 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Tote Bag presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, September 14 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 2:05 pm (gates open 1:05 pm)

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







Texas League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.