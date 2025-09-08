No Place Like Home: Missions Walk-Off Hooks in Final Home Game of 2025

SAN ANTONIO - The final run of the 2025 season at Wolff Stadium belonged to the Missions and came via a Ryan Jackson walk-off single. In a game in which the Missions were down to their last out and without a lead until producing the game-winning run in the eleventh, it was the San Antonio Missions (24-38, 63-68) outlasting and walking off the Corpus Christi Hooks (24-39, 46-85) 7-6. The win marks the largest comeback victory this year for San Antonio, who trailed 5-0, and the 10 walk-off wins this year rank second in a period dating back 20 seasons.

Eric Yost led things on the mound for San Antonio, making his second start against the Hooks this series. In Yost's outing on Tuesday, the right-hander struck out six while allowing an unearned run in six full frames.

Sunday evening, despite a strong performance through four innings, Yost ran into trouble in his fifth inning of work. After a leadoff walk to Hooks catcher Will Bush, the Hooks would move him into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. The San Antonio starter induced a pop out for the second out of the frame but with two away, back-to-back walks to Orlando Martinez and Luis Baez left Hooks on all corners of the diamond. Joseph Sullivan knocked a base hit to drive in Bush and keep the bases loaded. Pascanel Ferreras cracked a base hit of his own, dunking an opposite-field single into right field that Missions right fielder Damon Dues misplayed, allowing Baez and Sullivan to score while Ferreras moved into second. Lucas Spence knocked a double off the wall in right-center to score Ferreras, culminating in a five-run inning and ending Yost's outing.

Ryan Och entered in relief out of San Antonio's bullpen, getting a groundout to end the inning, but the game moved to the bottom of the fifth with Corpus Christi leading 5-0.

In the Missions' turn at bat, Braedon Karpathios stepped up to the plate and after taking Trey Dombroski's first offering as a strike, the Missions' center fielder connected with an off-speed pitch, turning it into a 103mph missile that traveled 381ft over the right field wall for a solo homerun and making it a 5-1 game.

Och remained on the bump for the top of the sixth, pitching a scoreless inning and picking up two strikeouts to hold the score as is. The Missions' offense continued their uphill battle, swatting away at Corpus Christi's advantage. Damon Dues lined a ball down the right field line, legging out a triple to lead off the inning. Devin Ortiz followed with a one-out double to bring in Dues for the second Missions run before Jackson singled to put San Antonio men on the corners. San Antonio catcher Chris Sargent came up to bat, grounding a ball that Corpus Christi made a double-play attempt on. In the play action, the Hooks got Jackson on the force at second but an errant throw by second baseman Tommy Sacco Jr. allowed Ortiz to score and Sargent to reach second. Now a two-run ball game with two away, a Karpathios single brought home Sargent, and the Missions left the inning only down a run with a 5-4 score in favor of the Hooks.

The 5-4 score remained as the run amounts for both teams stagnated. Three Missions hurlers are responsible for keeping Corpus Christi in check. After coming on in relief for Och in the seventh, Cole Paplham, Kevin Kopps and Andrew Moore entered in order, each pitching a scoreless inning to get the game to the bottom of the ninth.

On for the save, Hooks reliever Manuel Urias picked up the first two outs of the inning, leaving the Missions down to their final out of the season. Fabian, 1-3 on the day with a second-inning ground-rule double, stepped up to the plate and drilled a solo shot 348ft into right field. The game-tying blast produced a 102.1 exit velocity and knotted the game 5-5 to send the game into extra frames.

As free baseball ensued at the Wolff, Jose Geraldo, nicknamed Kraken, came on to pitch the top of the tenth. Sullivan started the inning at second as Corpus Christi's ghost runner. Geraldo induced a groundout by Ferreras that moved the baserunner to third. With one away, Lucas Spence hit a deep fly ball to centerfield and with Sullivan tagging, the go-ahead run came across to give the Hooks a 6-5 lead. Jeron Williams lined a ball sharply to centerfield that hung up long enough for Karpathios to snatch the final out of the inning.

In San Antonio's first extra inning chance on offense, first baseman Wyatt Hoffman started on second. An Anthony Vilar groundout pushed the runner to third. Then with one down, Dues took a walk and left fielder Kai Murphy followed suit with a groundball that left the Hooks with the only play being at first base. Hoffman crossed to level the score once again at 6-6.

With the game tied once again, the top of the eleventh arrived with Kraken maintaining the rubber. In an electric performance, Geraldo retired the first two Hooks batters on strikes and picked up the final out on a flyout to leave Corpus Christi's ghost runner on an island.

In the home-half of the eleventh, Hooks reliever Railin Perez entered to try and keep the tie. Devin Ortiz started on second, representing the game-winning run. Perez unleashed a passed ball which allowed Ortiz, with heads up baserunning, to move to third. On a full count, Ryan Jackson blooped a single to shallow right field and Ortiz came home to complete the largest comeback of the season and walk off Corpus Christi 7-6 to wrap up the 2025 home campaign.

UP NEXT:

After a day off, the Missions conclude their 2025 season with a six-game road trip to Springfield, Missouri to take on the Cardinals at Hammons Field. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







