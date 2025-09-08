Ramon Mendoza Named Texas League Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that INF Ramon Mendoza has been named the Texas League Player of the Week for the week of September 2-7. This is the second time in his career that he has won the Player of the Week award, and his first time in Double-A. He is the third Player of the Week this season and the eighth Cardinal to be awarded a weekly honor in 2025.

The Tijuana, Mexico native went 9-for-17 (.529) at the plate with five runs driven in for Double-A Springfield. His three-run home run on Wednesday against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals tied the game in the top of the ninth inning with Springfield down to their final strike. The Cardinals went on to win the game 9-8 after trailing 8-3 entering the inning. The victory was the club's eighth straight, keeping their win streak alive to ultimately reach eleven in a row on Saturday, a franchise record.

Mendoza is enjoying the most successful season of his career by many metrics. Playing in his 100th game of the season on Sunday, Mendoza has tallied 14 home runs, 58 RBI, 57 runs scored and 87 hits, all career-highs. He went on an eleven-game hit streak from August 21-September 5, the second longest for any Springfield hitter this season. He went 8-for-12 (.667) during the stretch.

On September 3, 2023, Mendoza was named the Midwest League Player of the Week while playing for the Peoria Chiefs of the High-A ranks. This is the first time since then that he has won the same award from the League. The infielder is in his sixth season of Minor League Baseball, all with St. Louis. He signed with the Cardinals in 2018 and has played in 153 games with Springfield over the last two seasons, slashing .261/.374/.421.

