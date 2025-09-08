SA Splits Set with 11-Inning Comeback

SAN ANTONIO - With the Hooks two strikes away from a series win, Albert Fabian belted a game-tying home run to right field in the ninth inning Sunday evening, spurring the Missions on to a 7-6 come-from-behind win in 11 before 3,892 wins at Wolff Stadium.

Trey Dombroski was saddled with a no-decision after striking out seven while holding San Antonio to one run, two hits and no walks in five sharp innings. Dombroski faced one over the minimum, having retired the first 12 Missions before Braedon Karpathios' lead-off round tripper in the fifth.

Sitting on nine wins and a 3.74 ERA for the year, Dombroski has recorded 26 strikeouts while holding foes to three runs over his last 18 2/3 innings, spanning four appearances.

Trey Dombroski strikes out 7 while pitching 5.0 innings of 1-run ball!

Dombroski has a 1.45 ERA over his last 4 games, with 26 Ks in 18.2 IP. pic.twitter.com/i3jkjMMNja - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) September 8, 2025

Corpus Christi scored five of its six runs in a big fifth as three walks set up consecutive two-out RBI hits from Joseph Sullivan, Pascanel Ferreras, and Lucas Spence. Ferreras and Spence cashed in three runs with back-to-back doubles.

Spence also contributed a sac fly in the 10th, with Ferreras going 8-for-20 (.400) with four doubles and five walks in the six-game series.

Sullivan, scoring twice on the evening, also turned in a terrific diving catch in shallow center to end the eighth.







