Johnson Sac Fly Gives Nats 2-1 Walk-Off Win Sunday

Published on September 8, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - Justin Johnson's 10th inning sacrifice fly gave the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (32-31, 65-67) a 2-1, walk-off win over the Springfield Cardinals (41-22, 84-48) at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, AR in the team's final home game of the regular season. The Naturals are 5.0 games behind the Tulsa Drillers, who currently have the pole position on the final playoff spot in the North Division, with six games remaining.

Ethan Bosacker got the start for Northwest Arkansas, and the righty put on a show for the Arvest Ballpark faithful. Bosacker tossed five innings while allowing just one baserunner via walk. He struck out six in the start without allowing a run.

Bosacker got a run in support in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Johnson doubled to right and went to third on an errant throw from Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez. Spencer Nivens singled to right, scoring Johnson to give the Nats a 1-0 lead.

With Bosacker rolling, NWA maintained that one-run lead until the top of the sixth. Darlin Moquete singled home Ramon Mendoza against Naturals reliever Ben Sears, tying the game.

Mauricio Veliz and A.J. Causey kept the Cardinals off the board, but Springfield's bullpen did the same to force extra innings. Nicholas Regelado shut down the top of the 10th despite the inning starting with a runner in scoring position.

NWA got the same advantage in the bottom of the frame and capitalized. Brett Squires started the home half of the inning at second base and moved to third on a wild pitch. Johnson cracked a 1-0 pitch down-and-in to right. Squires tagged up and Baez made the catch, but the throw didn't make it home in time and the Naturals ended up earning a 2-1 walk-off win, their first victory of the week.

The Naturals have six more games left in the 2025 regular season, all of which are in Frisco, TX, beginning on Tuesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.







