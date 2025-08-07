Walters Shines in Amarillo Win over Midland

MIDLAND, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (54-51) defeated the Midland RockHounds (55-50), 5-1, on Thursday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Soddies struck early, leading the entire night as they held the RockHound bats at bay.

Amarillo got to work early as LuJames Groover checked in as the first baserunner of the night, drawing a walk in the opening frame. Gavin Conticello followed, hitting a hard ground ball down the right field line into the corner, allowing Groover to score as the right fielder legged out an RBI triple.

Taking advantage of the runner on third, Ryan Waldschmidt chopped a grounder towards second base, giving Conticello the green light to sprint home for the two-run Amarillo lead in the first.

The following frame began in a similar fashion as Caleb Roberts found himself on first base for Jean Walters who tripled to right to bring home a run.

Conticello laced a one-out single to left in the third for his second knock of the night and eventually scored on Ben McLaughlin 's groundout.

Roman Angelo dealt through the third inning, keeping the RockHounds out of the hit column. He retired the final two batters he faced in the third as the umpire rung each of them up on strike three.

The RockHounds strung together four hits in the fourth, including an RBI single off the bat of Jared Dickey to put Midland on the board.

With two away in the top of the sixth, Walters launched his third home run of the year. His first dinger from the right-handed batter's box gave Amarillo a four-run lead.

Casey Anderson was excellent in relief, tossing three shutout innings and striking out three batters before giving way to Landon Sims in the ninth. Sims picked up a strikeout and closed out the game with a double play. giving Amarillo the 5-1 victory Thursday.

The Soddies are back in action tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. against the RockHounds. Amarillo will send RHP Jimmy Endersby (3-2, 2.48) to the mound while Midland counters with LHP Gage Jump (5-2, 1.78).

POSTGAME NOTES

MELLOW CELLO: Collecting two hits with two runs scored and an RBI this evening was Gavin Conticello ...the right fielder has three multi-hit efforts in his most recent five games.

JEAN, JEAN, HITTING MACHINE: Coming up a double shy of the cycle this evening was Jean Walters as the shortstop went 3-for-4 at the dish with a double, a home run, two RBI and a stolen base...his sixth inning blast was his third long ball of the year, making it the most he has had in a single season in his professional career.

WHERE'S WALDY: Checking in with a multi-hit effort this evening was Ryan Waldschmidt as the center fielder went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base...he's swiped six bags in his most recent eight games.

KOBE: The Sod Poodles are now 3-1 in games this year where they hit two or more triples.







