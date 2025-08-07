Frisco Slides Past Arkansas in 10

August 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - One night after throwing a shutout, the Arkansas Travelers were shutout by the Frisco RoughRiders, 2-0 in 10 innings. Both clubs managed only four hits in the game with pinch-hitter Aaron Zavala delivering only runs of the game with a two out double. Five RoughRiders pitchers kept the Travs off the board in the game. Arkansas starter Adam Seminaris twirled his longest outing of the season by throwing seven scoreless innings on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Moments That Mattered

* Lazaro Montes crushed a ball to center field with two out in the first but with the air heavy, it stayed in the park and was caught for the third out.

* Zavala pinch-hit with two on and two out in the tenth and lined a double over the head of the left fielder.

Notable Travs Performances

* LHP Adam Seminaris: 7 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K

* CF Bill Knight: 2-3, BB

News and Notes

* The seven innings pitched matched a career high for Seminaris.

* Arkansas was shut out for the fourth time this year, all at home.

The series continues on Thursday night with righty Dylan File (6-3, 4.69) starting for Arkansas against righty David Davalillo (1-2, 2.28). It is a $3 Thursday and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.