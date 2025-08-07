Pitching Dominates, Riders Win Close One in Arkansas

August 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders downed the Arkansas Travelers 2-1 on Thursday from Dickey-Stephens Park.

With the game scoreless into the fourth inning, the Riders (14-22, 52-52) found the scoreboard when Ian Moller laced an RBI single up the middle, scoring Luis Mieses.

David Davalillo burned through the Travelers (19-17, 54-51) in his start for the Riders, not allowing a hit through 4.0 innings while striking out six and walking two.

The score remained 1-0 until the seventh, when Travs catcher Nick Raposo grounded an RBI single through the left side to tie the game at 1-1.

In the top of the eighth, Frisco took the decisive lead on a pickoff attempt throwing error, allowing Aaron Zavala to score from third to make it 2-1.

Larson Kindreich then recorded a six-out save for his second save of the season in Frisco. Joey Danielson (1-0) took home his first Double-A win on the mound while Nick Davila (1-4) was saddled with the loss.

Notes to know

-The Riders have now won back-to-back games.

-Jackson Kelley fired 2.0 scoreless out of the Frisco bullpen.

The RoughRiders continue their set against the Travelers on Friday, August 8th at 7:05 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park. Frisco RHP Josh Stephan (5-5, 5.11) is set to start against Arkansas RHP Marcelo Perez (2-1, 3.62).

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.







Texas League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.