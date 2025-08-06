Brycen Mautz Wins Texas League Pitcher of the Month

August 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Minor League Baseball has announced that Springfield Cardinals LHP Brycen Mautz has been named the Texas League Pitcher of the Month for July 2025. He is the first Cardinals pitcher to be given the award this season and just the fourth all-time to win this specific designation (MiLB began naming both a Player and Pitcher of the Month in 2021).

This award for Mautz is the first MiLB monthly award of his career and his second award from the League this season, joining his Texas League Pitcher of the Week honor from April 14-20.

In July, Mautz made five starts and never allowed more than one run in any one outing. The southpaw led the Texas League in WHIP at 0.91 and strikeouts per nine at 10.96. In two separate outings, he came within one strikeout shy of matching a season-high (nine) on July 1 against Northwest Arkansas and July 22 at Tulsa. His 1.57 ERA was the best monthly ERA he's had in his professional career and the only sub-two mark he's put up.

The 24-year-old is in his third season in the St. Louis organization after a 2022 second-round selection out of the University of San Diego. The former Torrero was offered a walk-on spot on the University's baseball team where he eventually parlayed that into the 59th overall selection by St. Louis. The lefty features a four-seam and two-seam fastball, changeup, slider, curveball, cutter and newly added gyro slider. He is currently ranked as the 19th best prospect in the St. Louis system by MLB Pipeline. He entered 2025 outside of the publication's famed Top-30 list.

