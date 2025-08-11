Brycen Mautz Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for Second Time in 2025

August 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that LHP Brycen Mautz has been named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 4 - 10. This is the second time he has won this award this season (April 14-20), the fourth time in his career and it comes on the heels of him winning Texas League Pitcher of the Month for July.

Mautz made one start this past week in San Antonio on Friday, August 8. The southpaw racked up a season-high ten strikeouts across six shutout innings. He surrendered just one hit and walked two as the Cardinals won 2-0. It was just the third time in his career in which he reached double-digit strikeouts in an outing. Thanks to the award-winning performance, his ERA sits at 2.99 through 84.1 IP (19 starts). His 99 total strikeouts this season is tied for the fifth-most in all of the Texas League.

Springfield as a club has now won four Texas League Pitcher of the Week awards in 2025 (Mautz 2x, Tink Hence 1x, Max Rajcic 1x) which matches the most in a single season in franchise history (2015 and 2016).

The 24-year-old Mautz is in his third season in the St. Louis organization after a 2022 second-round selection out of the University of San Diego. The former Torrero was offered a walk-on spot on the University's baseball team where he eventually parlayed that into the 59th overall selection by St. Louis. The lefty features a four-seam and two-seam fastball, changeup, slider, curveball, cutter and newly added gyro slider. He is currently ranked as the 19th best prospect in the St. Louis system by MLB Pipeline. He entered 2025 outside of the publication's famed Top-30 list.

