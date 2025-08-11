Tulsa Takes Series & Pitchers' Duel

August 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Drillers connected for a couple solo home runs Sunday afternoon as they took the series finale, 3-0, before 4,111 fans at Whataburger Field.

Hooks right-hander James Hicks, activated from the IL to make his fifth start of the season, retired eight of 11 Tulsa hitters. After stranding two singles in the first, Hicks spun a 1-2-3 second. Sean McLain opened the third by hooking a line drive inside the left-field foul pole for the decisive swing of the game. Hicks dispatched the next two and then exited the game after throwing 48 of 75 pitches for strikes.

Hudson Leach delivered 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in his second Double-A appearance.

Anderson Bido permitted two hits in 2 2/3 frames, including a homer by Chris Newell for a 2-0 Tulsa lead in the sixth.

The Drillers managed a marker in the eighth against Amilcar Chirinos with the damage coming on two infield singles and a wild pitch.

Tyler Guilfoil struck out one in a perfect ninth.

Lucas Spence worked a walk in the third and doubled in the fifth, maintaining a .333 batting average in six Double-A games.

Joseph Sullivan also reached base twice thanks to a single and a free pass.







