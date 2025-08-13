Sod Poodles Edge CC in Opener

August 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO - Solo home runs by Manuel Pena and Jose Fernandez accounted for both Sod Poodles hits Tuesday night as the Hooks dropped a 2-1 contest before 3,463 fans at Hodgetown.

Nic Swanson twirled 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball for the second straight start, striking out seven against one hit and two walks.

Swanson owns a 1.26 ERA over his last three appearances.

Patrick Halligan, who permitted the Fernandez homer and a walk over 1 2/3 innings, suffered the loss.

Wilmy Sanchez struck out two vs. one free pass in a scoreless eighth.

Will Bush belted a two-out home run to left field in the fifth to put the Hooks on the board. Both of Bush's Texas League hits have left the yard.

Among Corpus Christi's six hits, Wes Clarke, Trevor Austin and Pascanel Ferreras recorded doubles.

Austin, 2-for-4 on the day, is batting .315 with a .444 on-base percentage over his last 15 games.







