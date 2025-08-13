Nevin Hits for Cycle, Drillers Blow out Missions

August 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







TULSA, Okla. - Kyle Nevin drove in six runs, hit a grand slam and completed the cycle, almost single-handedly providing enough production to give the Tulsa Drillers (24-17, 50-60) a comfortable 14-8 win over the San Antonio Missions (16-25, 55-55). The Missions' longest losing streak of the season now stands at seven.

Missions starter Miguel Mendez struggled mightily after his brilliant Double-A debut last Thursday. Mendez, who had allowed 14 total earned runs across 78.2 innings this season, allowed eight earned runs on four hits and five walks in 3.2 innings. Tulsa starter Chris Campos pitched six solid innings as he sat back and watched his offense work to give him the win.

Tulsa's assault against Mendez began early. In the first, Chris Newell blistered a ball 104mph off the bat and 406 feet to right field, a two-run shot that gave Tulsa a quick 2-0 lead. Nevin added an RBI single in the third, so the Drillers led 3-0 into the fourth.

San Antonio scratched one across against Campos when Devin Ortiz singled to left, scoring Romeo Sanabria. Ortiz tried to extend the hit into a double, but the left fielder Newell threw him out at second. Still, San Antonio pulled within 3-1, but that was as close as the Missions would get all night.

Mendez actually retired the first man in the fourth inning, but he then walked three straight to load the bases. On another three-ball count, Taylor Young singled home a run to make it 4-1 Tulsa. Mendez appeared close to limiting the damage with a pop fly for the second out, but his fourth walk of the frame let another run cross and sent Mendez to the dugout. Josč Geraldo accepted the task of entering with the bases loaded, and Nevin welcomed him with a grand slam that blew the doors open. As the fourth inning ended, the Missions looked up at a 9-1 deficit.

The Missions got a run back on Oswaldo Linares's double in the fifth, which marked his first Double-A RBI, but the Drillers didn't let any momentum gather. With Kevin Kopps now in the game, Nevin drove in his sixth run of the game and ninth of the young series with a triple before scoring on a groundout by Newell, extending Tulsa's advantage to 11-2.

Across the seventh and eighth innings, the Missions scored four unanswered runs. Moisčs Gņmez produced three of those on a double and single respectively, and Castañon doubled home the other. However, every time San Antonio did anything positive, Tulsa replied even stronger.

The response in the eighth for Tulsa included a ringing double 107mph off the bat of Nevin to center field, clinching his rare cycle. Newell, Yeiner Fernandez and Griffin Lockwood-Powell each followed with RBIs off Austin Krob, so Tulsa removed much doubt from the result.

Sanabria drove in a pair in the ninth on his double against Jorge Benitez, but the Missions still fell well short in a 14-8 loss.

UP NEXT:

The Missions and Drillers continue their six-game series in Tulsa on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Righty Eric Yost (5-8, 2.71) starts for the Missions while righty Patrick Copen goes for the Drillers. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







