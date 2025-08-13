Wichita Held to One Hit in Loss to Cardinals

August 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (August 13, 2025)-Kala'i Rosario hit his 18th homer of 2025 in a 5-1 loss for the Wichita Wind Surge against the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field. The Wind Surge got one-hit and dropped their third straight game since Sunday's series finale versus Northwest Arkansas.

Springfield struck first for three runs in the bottom of the second on a 102-mile-per-hour two-run double to the left-center alley by Brody Moore and a bloop single to center from Chase Davis. Davis drove in another run on a second base hit to shallow center two innings later for a 4-0 Cardinals lead.

Jorel Ortega caught a line drive out in left field and threw to Nate Baez, who tagged Davis, trying to return to first base on an inning-ending double play in the home half of the fourth.

Jeremy Rivas ripped a run-scoring single through the left side and into left field to give Springfield a 5-0 advantage in the bottom of the fifth inning.

After being no-hit through six frames, Rosario launched a solo home run, #18 on the season, out to left-center to put the Wind Surge on the board before the stretch in the seventh.

Despite Ricky Castro and Kyle Bischoff combining to retire the last 10 Springfield batters in a row, Wichita could not string together any hits after the long ball and lost 5-1.

Connor Prielipp took his sixth loss of the season after giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over three and one-third innings as the Wind Surge starting pitcher.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kala'i Rosario is the active Texas League leader in home runs (18).

Kala'i Rosario is up to an 11 Game On Base Streak.

The Wind Surge defense turned a pair of double plays, with the first one in the fourth becoming the first outfield assist as a pro by Jorel Ortega.

Ricky Castro held the Cardinals to just one run over three and two-thirds innings with two hits, a walk, and four punchouts out of the bullpen.

Wichita is held to a hit by Springfield for the second time this season (April 6, 2025).

The Wind Surge continue the series with the Springfield Cardinals on August 14 at 7:05 PM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for their final homestand of the season, starting with the Arkansas Travelers on August 26. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.