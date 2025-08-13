Biggers Drives in Three, Riders Outlast RockHounds 7-4

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders downed the Midland RockHounds 7-4 on Tuesday night at Riders Field.

In the top of the second, Jared Dickey lofted an RBI single to give Midland (17-23, 56-53) a 1-0 advantage.

Frisco (17-23, 55-53) answered back with three runs in both the second and third innings. In the bottom of the second, Keyber Rodriguez drove in two on a single up the middle before Ian Moller lined an RBI single. In the following frame, Jax Biggers cleared the bases with a three-RBI double to put the Riders ahead 6-1.

Tommy White doubled in two more for the RockHounds in the top of the fifth to make the score 6-3. In the home-half of the fifth, an RBI ground out from Marcus Smith padded Frisco's lead to 7-3.

In the seventh, Dickey drove in the final run of the day for Midland on a sacrifice fly, making the score 7-4.

Riders reliever Ryan Lobus (4-3) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings. RockHounds starter Yunior Tur (2-4) was tagged with the loss, yielding three earned runs across 1.2 innings. Avery Weems tabbed his third save of the season.

Notes to know

-Biggers finished 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. This is his first multi-hit game since July 31st.

-Rodriguez went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Rodriguez has hits in three of his last four games.

-Gerardo Carrillo pitched 1.2 hitless innings out of the bullpen. Carrillo has not given up an earned run in his last 14 appearances.

-The RoughRiders drew a season-high 13 walks. There were 20 total walks between both teams.

The RoughRiders continue their series against the Rockhounds on Wednesday, August 13th at 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field. Frisco RHP Leandro Lopez (0-0, 0.60) starts against Midland RHP Henry Baez (1-1, 5.23).

