Biggers Drives in Three, Riders Outlast RockHounds 7-4
August 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders downed the Midland RockHounds 7-4 on Tuesday night at Riders Field.
In the top of the second, Jared Dickey lofted an RBI single to give Midland (17-23, 56-53) a 1-0 advantage.
Frisco (17-23, 55-53) answered back with three runs in both the second and third innings. In the bottom of the second, Keyber Rodriguez drove in two on a single up the middle before Ian Moller lined an RBI single. In the following frame, Jax Biggers cleared the bases with a three-RBI double to put the Riders ahead 6-1.
Tommy White doubled in two more for the RockHounds in the top of the fifth to make the score 6-3. In the home-half of the fifth, an RBI ground out from Marcus Smith padded Frisco's lead to 7-3.
In the seventh, Dickey drove in the final run of the day for Midland on a sacrifice fly, making the score 7-4.
Riders reliever Ryan Lobus (4-3) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings. RockHounds starter Yunior Tur (2-4) was tagged with the loss, yielding three earned runs across 1.2 innings. Avery Weems tabbed his third save of the season.
Notes to know
-Biggers finished 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. This is his first multi-hit game since July 31st.
-Rodriguez went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Rodriguez has hits in three of his last four games.
-Gerardo Carrillo pitched 1.2 hitless innings out of the bullpen. Carrillo has not given up an earned run in his last 14 appearances.
-The RoughRiders drew a season-high 13 walks. There were 20 total walks between both teams.
The RoughRiders continue their series against the Rockhounds on Wednesday, August 13th at 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field. Frisco RHP Leandro Lopez (0-0, 0.60) starts against Midland RHP Henry Baez (1-1, 5.23).
It's Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery.
Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
Texas League Stories from August 13, 2025
- Biggers Drives in Three, Riders Outlast RockHounds 7-4 - Frisco RoughRiders
- Sod Poodles Edge CC in Opener - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Pena, Fernandez Homer in Series Opening Pitcher's Duel - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Tulsa Continues Hot Streak with Fourth Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Wind Surge Edged out by Cardinals - Wichita Wind Surge
- Lengthy Series-Opener Goes to Tulsa - San Antonio Missions
- Former MSU Bear Brandt Thompson Returns to Hammons Field as Professional - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Dumped in Series Opener by Naturals - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.