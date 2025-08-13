Former MSU Bear Brandt Thompson Returns to Hammons Field as Professional

August 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 4-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night. It marked the club's sixth straight victory. Their longest win streak this season is eight.

W: Jack Ralston (2-2)

L: Darren Bowen (3-7)

S: Luis Gastelum (7)

Tonight, former @MoStateBSB pitcher Brandt Thompson returned to Hammons Field, now with Double-A Springfield, where he played two collegiate seasons.

Former Missouri State Bear Brandt Thompson made his second start for the Springfield Cardinals, his first at Hammons Field as a pro ballplayer. His outing was cut short in the top of the fourth with apparent discomfort in his throwing hand.

The other five former Bears to play for Springfield are Bob Zimmermann, Nick Petree, Cody Schumacher, Luke Voit and Joey Hawkins.

Zach Levenson launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. It was his first at-bat with Springfield. He's the first Springfield Cardinal to homer in his first Double-A at-bat since Chase Davis on September 7, 2024.

Graysen Tarlow brought home a pair of runs in his Hammons Field debut with a single and a sac fly.

Luis Gastelum tallied his seventh save of the season, pitching the eighth and ninth innings, going six-up and six-down with five strikeouts.

Springfield tallied their 70th win of the season. The franchise record for wins is 79, set in 2024.

Wednesday, August 13, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Wichita Wind Surge

Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, springfieldcardinals.com, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live







