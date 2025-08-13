Ixan Henderson Flirts with No-Hitter in Cardinals Win

August 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Springfield Cardinals starter Ixan Henderson fired six no-hit innings in an eventual 5-1 Cardinals win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday night. With the win, Henderson is now tied for the team lead with eight victories in 2025.

DECISIONS:

W: Ixan Henderson (8-5)

L: Connor Priellip (0-6)

Boy did Ixan Henderson have it all working tonight: 6.2 IP (six no-hit innings), H, ER, BB, 8 K pic.twitter.com/Asbs31Nro4 - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) August 14, 2025

NOTES:

Henderson only surrendered two baserunners on an error and a walk during his six no-hit innings. He gave up a solo home run to Kala'i Rosario in the top of the seventh. He's currently the Cardinals number 15 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Chase Davis brought home a pair of runs with two RBI singles.

Brody Moore brought in the game's first runs with a double in the second inning as part of a three-run frame.

Springfield has won seven straight games. The franchise's longest win streak is nine, completed in 2024.

UP NEXT:

Thursday, August 14, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Wichita Wind Surge

Thirsty Thursday

