Ixan Henderson Flirts with No-Hitter in Cardinals Win
August 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Springfield Cardinals starter Ixan Henderson fired six no-hit innings in an eventual 5-1 Cardinals win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday night. With the win, Henderson is now tied for the team lead with eight victories in 2025.
DECISIONS:
W: Ixan Henderson (8-5)
L: Connor Priellip (0-6)
Boy did Ixan Henderson have it all working tonight: 6.2 IP (six no-hit innings), H, ER, BB, 8 K pic.twitter.com/Asbs31Nro4 - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) August 14, 2025
NOTES:
Henderson only surrendered two baserunners on an error and a walk during his six no-hit innings. He gave up a solo home run to Kala'i Rosario in the top of the seventh. He's currently the Cardinals number 15 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Chase Davis brought home a pair of runs with two RBI singles.
Brody Moore brought in the game's first runs with a double in the second inning as part of a three-run frame.
Springfield has won seven straight games. The franchise's longest win streak is nine, completed in 2024.
UP NEXT:
Thursday, August 14, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Wichita Wind Surge
Thirsty Thursday
Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, springfieldcardinals.com, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, KYCW
