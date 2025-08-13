Tulsa Continues Hot Streak with Fourth Straight Win

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers played at ONEOK Field Tuesday night for the first time in over two weeks, and they carried the momentum from a successful road trip into the game with the San Antonio Missions. The Missions did not make things easy, erasing Tulsa's early four-run lead before the Drillers used a pair of late two-run innings to post an 8-5 victory. It was their fourth straight win, matching their longest winning streak of the season.

The Drillers have also won 10 of their last 14 games with 8 of those wins coming on their just-completed road trip. In the second half of the season, they are six games over .500 with a 23-17 record.

Tulsa took its initial 4-0 lead by scoring four times in the bottom of the third inning. John Rhodes started the rally with a leadoff base hit, and Zach Ehrhard drew a one-out walk. James Tibbs III and Kyle Nevin followed with consecutive run-scoring singles before Chris Newell capped the inning with a two-run double.

The Missions answered with a pair of two-run innings to erase the lead. Tulsa starting pitcher Luke Fox opened the game with three scoreless innings before running into problems in the top of the fourth. A walk and two singles loaded the bases with just one out. Another single from Jacob Campbell plated San Antonio's first run, and an infield force out brought home the second.

Jeisson Cabrera took over for Fox to open the fifth inning and surrendered a leadoff double to Devin Ortiz. Francisco Acuna singled home Ortiz, before scoring himself on a game-tying single by Romeo Sanabria.

The Drillers broke the 4-4 tie with a two-run inning of their own in the bottom of the sixth. With one out a pair of walks and a single loaded the bases. John Rhodes singled home the first run, and Ehrhard picked up the second RBI when he drew a bases-loaded walk, giving Tulsa 6-4 cushion.

Tulsa survived a scare in the eighth inning to barely maintain its lead. After a ground out opened the inning, Jerming Rosario issued a walk and hit a batter to put the tying runs on base. Christian Suarez came on for Rosario and got a potential double-play grounder from Damon Dues, but first baseman Rhodes' throw to second base sailed into left field. One run scored on the error.

With the Drillers lead down to just one run and runners at the corners, Suarez foiled the Missions suicide squeeze attempt when he fielded Anthony Vilar's bunt and scooped a glove throw to the plate to easily retire Jacob Campbell. Suarez ended the inning by striking out Devin Ortiz with Tulsa still leading 6-5.

Nevin gave the Drillers some breathing run with a big two-out hit in the bottom half of the eighth. With the bases loaded and a full count, Nevin lined a fastball from Garrett Hawkins into centerfield for a two-run single that upped the lead to three runs. The hit ended a 29-game and 38-inning scoreless streak for Hawkins.

Suarez set the Missions down in the top of the ninth inning to close out the win and collect his second save of the season.

INSIDE THE GAME

*It marks the fifth time this year that the Drillers have won four games in a row, but they have been unable each time to extend the streak to five straight victories.

*Newell's third-inning double extended a pair of streaks for the Tulsa outfielder. Newell has now hit safely in 12-straight games and has reached base safely in 25 consecutive games.

*Brandon Neeck retired all four batters he faced to get credit for the win, his third of the year. The lefthander has now retired 19 straight batters over his last 6 games. He last allowed a baserunner on July 16.

*Tulsa was able to turn a foul ball into an inning-ending double play to keep the game scoreless in the top of the third. With a runner at third and one out, Moises Gomez lifted a fly ball down the first base line. Right fielder Tibbs III raced into foul territory to make the catch and then threw home to retire Vilar, who was tagging and trying to score on the foul.

*The Drillers announced some changes on the pitching side of their roster prior to Tuesday's opener with San Antonio. Relievers Antonio Knowles and Robinson Ortiz were transferred to Oklahoma City, and reliever Jorge Benitez was activated from the Injured List.

*With Knowles and Ortiz unavailable, Suarez picked up the slack by recording his first save since April 15.

*Nevin finished 2-5 with 3 RBI.

*Tibbs III, Rhodes and Nelson Quiroz all had two hits in the win.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Missions will continue their series on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field. First pitch for the second game of the series is set for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

San Antonio - RHP Miguel Mendez (0-1, 0.00 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Chris Campos (6-6, 5.02 ERA)

