Travs Dumped in Series Opener by Naturals

August 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springdale, AR - Jared Sundstrom hit his 10th home run of the season but the Arkansas Travelers were thwarted by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 5-1 on Tuesday night. The Naturals answered Sundstrom's early homer with a pair of runs in the second inning and two more in the third. There were chances for the Travs to get something going late but they went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Both starters took the decisions with Hunter Owen getting the win after working five innings and Reid VanScoter taking the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* The Naturals flipped the script on the game scoring twice with two out in the second on RBI hits from their eighth and ninth place hitters.

* Arkansas had two runners on base with one out in both the fifth and sixth innings but could not get the big hit to get back into the contest.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Michael Hobbs: IP, H, K

* RHP Charlie Beilenson: IP, H, K

News and Notes

* Arkansas has dropped five of their last six games and nine of the last 12.

* Sundstrom is the first Traveler to reach double-digits in homers this year.

The series continues on Wednesday night with lefty Adam Seminaris (5-5, 2.54) making the start for Arkansas against righty Ben Kudrna (1-7, 4.55). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







