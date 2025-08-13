Amarillo Prevails with Early Barrage

Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO - The Sod Poodles notched 11 hits over the first five innings Wednesday night, scoring in each frame, as they knocked off the Hooks, 8-3, before 3,417 fans at Hodgetown.

Corpus Christi netted a first-inning run as Lucas Spence opened the game by rocketing a double to center field. Two outs later, Trevor Austin, hitting .382 over his last 10 games, came through with a knock through the right side of the diamond for a brief Hooks lead.

Spence is batting .385 with three doubles, two home runs, and seven RBIs in his first seven Double-A games.

Orlando Martinez, a .293 hitter in 37 games with the Hooks, belted his first home run since being signed by the Astros as a free agent, lifting an 0-1 pitch over the left-field fence in the fifth.

Wes Clarke went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, upping his average to .296 this month. Clarke has reached safely in 38 of 40 games with Corpus Christi.

Alonzo Tredwell, who won his Double-A debut last week vs. Tulsa, struck out four through four frames of relief. Tredwell yielded a two-out run in the fifth and stranded two in the sixth before working around a lead-off walk in the seventh.

Sod Poodles shortstop Jose Fernandez connected for a two-out solo home run in the eighth, his second long ball in as many nights.

The Hooks, who have lost five in a row, hit into double plays in each of the final four innings.







