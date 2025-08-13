Lengthy Series-Opener Goes to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - The San Antonio Missions (55-54, 16-24) fought back from a 4-0 deficit to tie the game in the fifth, but the Tulsa Drillers (49-60, 23-17) answered with four more to win 8-5 in the series opener. The game lasted three hours and 13 minutes, becoming just the 11th Missions game out of 109 to pass the three-hour mark this season.

Tulsa utilized four relievers to navigate through the traffic-filled game, and ultimately Brandon Neeck earned the win while Christian Suarez secured the save. Andrew Moore, who saw the tie disappear in the sixth, took the loss. The Missions out-hit the Drillers 12-11, but San Antonio went 4-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners to fall short.

The first two innings went by quietly for both sides, especially as Missions starter Victor Lizarraga retired six of the first seven men he faced. Once the Tulsa order saw Lizarraga a second time, however, they began their attack. James Tibbs III and Kyle Nevin singled home runs before Chris Newell split the left-center field gap with a double that brought in two more. In a flash, the Drillers led 4-0 after three innings.

San Antonio began their climb back in the fourth off Drillers starter Jake Fox. The lefty struck out five through three scoreless innings, but a walk and two singles loaded the bases for Jacob Campbell. Campbell lined a single into left to put the Missions on the board. With the bases still loaded and one away, Damon Dues chopped a ball high enough to first that he beat the return throw from second, slicing Tulsa's lead in half to 4-2.

Long battles in the fourth meant Fox left the game ahead of the fifth, but the Missions treated Jeisson Cabrera just as poorly as he came into the game. Devin Ortiz began the frame with a double, and he scored on Francisco Acuña's RBI single to right. After a passed ball moved Acuña to second, Romeo Sanabria looped a single into center that allowed Acuña to hustle home and tie the game. Neeck took over to stop the bleeding, but the inning ended with the game even at 4-4.

Ryan Och, who took over in the fourth for Lizarraga, erased a one-out single with a 6-4-3 double play to complete two solid scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Neeck stayed on and retired the Missions in order in the sixth, so with the Drillers back at the plate, Moore became the latest reliever for the Missions.

Moore's night started well with a strikeout, but two walks then sandwiched a single as the Drillers filled the bases. A tremendous battle ensued with John Rhodes, but Rhodes won on the ninth pitch of the at bat with an RBI single that placed Tulsa back on top. Moore left the inning with just an out recorded as Misael Tamarez entered. Tamarez got a big pop up to approach an escape, but Zach Ehrhard fought to draw a bases loaded walk, adding a run. Tamarez fanned Tibbs III to limit the damage, but Tulsa's advantage grew to 6-4.

Jerming Rosario relieved Neeck in the seventh, and he gave up back-to-back singles to Moisčs Gņmez and Acuña, but Sanabria bounced into an inning-ending double play that brought the ONEOK Field crowd to a stretch.

The Missions again threatened against Rosario in the eighth, but this time they scored. Albert Fabian walked and Campbell reached via a hit-by-pitch, setting up some unique plays. Dues grounded to first, and the first baseman Rhodes tried to throw to second to ignite a double play. The throw from Rhodes sailed into left field, letting Fabian score from second while Campbell scurried to third.

With the corners now covered and just one out, Vilar put down a bunt with two strikes that rolled right back to the new pitcher, Suarez. Suarez bounced off the mound and scooped the ball with his glove to the plate without ever using his bare hand. The glove flip landed perfectly in the mitt of catcher Nelson Quiroz, who applied the tag on Campbell to keep Tulsa ahead. San Antonio still had the tying-run at second, but Suarez punched out Ortiz to maintain the Drillers' 6-5 lead.

Using the momentum they gained in the top of the eighth, the Drillers gave themselves breathing room in the home half of the inning. Garrett Hawkins, who had not allowed a run in 38 innings since April 23, let the first two men of the inning reach before a pair of flyouts. Hawkins decided to intentionally walk Tibbs III with first base open and two away, loading the bases for Nevin. On a 3-2 pitch, Hawkins saw his magnificent scoreless streak snapped by Nevin's two-run single up the middle. Hawkins prevented the game from truly breaking open, but Tulsa still carried a comfortable 8-5 edge into the ninth.

Suarez continued to toss for Tulsa in the ninth. Acuña singled for the third time in the game when he dinked the ball off the third base bag, but Suarez promptly picked Acuña off from first. This helped Suarez finish the ninth without a sweat, handing the Drillers their 8-5 win.

