Kudrna's Career Day Powers Naturals Past Travelers 5-3

August 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - Kansas City Royals' number seven prospect, Ben Kudrna, went a career-long 7.0 shutout innings of work in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (54-56, 21-20) 5-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers (55-55, 20-21). The two sides continue their series Thursday evening at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Kudrna worked through his first 6.0 innings without any run support, but in the bottom of the sixth, the Naturals piled runs on the board in a big way. Javier Vaz led off with a walk, Carson Roccaforte followed with a base on balls of his own, and a Brett Squires walk loaded the bases. With one down, Justin Johnson cracked an RBI single to get NWA on the board, and Spencer Nivens' two-RBI single tripled the lead. A wild pitch that scored Johnson capped off a four-run frame that got the Nats on top, 4-0.

The Naturals' right-handed starter spun a 1-2-3 top of the seventh to finish his day with four strikeouts and no runs, and the Naturals added more insurance in the home half of the inning. Vaz walked, Roccaforte singled and Gavin Cross picked up a walk that filled the base paths. Brett Squires scored Vaz on a ground ball and extended Northwest Arkansas' lead to 5-0.

Oscar Rayo entered in the eighth and kept the Travelers scoreless. Christian Chamberlain allowed three runs in the top of the ninth, but held on to secure the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' 5-3 victory over the Arkansas Travelers.

