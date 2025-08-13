Kyle Nevin Hits for the Cycle and Drillers Winning Streak Hits Five

August 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - Five times this season, the Tulsa Drillers had won four consecutive games, but they had been unable to extend a streak to five straight games. On Wednesday night, Kyle Nevin made sure they finally broke through that barrier. Nevin became the first Tulsa player in over 20 years to hit for the cycle, leading the Drillers to a 14-8 win over the San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field.

It was Tulsa's fifth straight victory, marking its longest winning streak of the season.

But, the season-best winning streak did not overshadow Nevin. The third baseman finished 4-5 with a single, a double, a triple and a grand slam home run in producing just the eighth cycle in Drillers franchise history. Nevin scored three runs and drove in six.

For the Drillers, their good play extends beyond the five-game winning streak. Since July 22, they have won 14 of their past 20 games. The hot streak has improved their record in the second half of the season to 24-17

Tulsa never trailed in the victory, thanks to a quick start from the red-hot Chris Newell. Newell belted his team-leading 15th home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning to give the Drillers a quick 2-0 lead.

The homer extended Newell's hitting streak to 13 straight games and his on-base streak to 26 consecutive games.

In the third inning, Zach Ehrhard walked, stole second and scored on Nevin's single that upped the lead to three runs.

Tulsa starting pitcher Chris Campos blanked the Missions through the first three innings before surrendering a single run in the fourth.

The Drillers got that run back and more in the bottom half of the fourth, and Nevin again played a role. San Antonio starting pitcher Miguel Mendez walked the bases loaded, setting up a run-scoring single from Taylor Young. Another walk, this one to James Tibbs III forced in another run and ended Mendez's night.

Nevin greeted reliever Jose Geraldo with a drive into the COUNTRY Financial Terrace beyond the left field fence for a grand slam homer that promptly increased the lead to 9-1.

After the Missions added another run in the top of the fifth, Nevin struck again in the bottom of the sixth. He tripled to score Tibbs III, who had walked, then scored himself on a ground out from Newell, upping the Tulsa lead to 11-2.

By the bottom of the eighth inning, the Missions had trimmed their deficit to 11-6, but Nevin again helped to change that. After Tibbs III walked again to open the inning, he came to the plate needing a double to complete his historic cycle. On a 1-1 count, Nevin hit a drive to deep centerfield that one-hopped the outfield wall. Tibbs III scored on the hit while Nevin jogged into second and into the Drillers history books.

Later in the eighth, Newell singled to drive in his fourth run of the game before he scored Tulsa's 14th run on a double by Yeiner Fernandez.

Nevin joins Hank Blalock, Jorge Piedra, Ryan Spilborghs, Mel Barrow and Billy Sample as the only Drillers players to hit for the cycle. Blalock did it twice in three days in the 2001 season, and Piedra did it twice in 2003. Before Nevin, Spilborghs was the last Tulsa player to accomplish the cycle feat, doing it in 2005.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Newell now owns the second-longest hitting streak and the second-longest on-base streak for a Drillers batter this season. His 13-game hitting streak in just one game short of matching Young's 14-game streak, while his 25-game on-base streak is 11 behind Griffin Lockwood-Powell's 36-game streak.

*Nevin's big night extended his own hitting streak to six consecutive games. In the streak, he is hitting .500 with ten RBI. Nine of those RBI have come in the last two games.

*The 14 runs matched the season high for runs in a game for the Drillers, and both have come in the last week. The Drillers beat Corpus Christi 14-3 last Wednesday.

*The 14 runs was more than enough support for Campos. The right-hander worked six efficient innings, allowing two runs but only one was earned. Campos gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out

*Much of the big offensive night from the Drillers came against the highly-ranked Mendez. The hard-throwing right-hander is listed as the fifth-best prospect in the San Diego Padres minor league system by MLB Pipeline. It was just the second Double-A start for Mendez who entered the game with a combined 8-4 record and a 1.60 ERA at three different levels this season. He had allowed just one hit and no earned runs over six innings in his Double-A debut against Springfield last week.

*Three Tulsa relievers were charged with a combined six runs over the final three innings.

*Nevin also contributed in the field. He went deep behind the third base bag and into foul territory to make a backhanded stop of a grounder from Marco Castanon before making a jump throw to first for the final out in the game.

*The Drillers placed infielder Sean McLain on the Injured List before the start of the game. McLain left in the in the sixth inning of Tuesday's victory.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will look to extend their season-best winning streak with the third game in the six-game series with the Missions on Thursday night at ONEOK Field. Starting time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

San Antonio - RHP Eric Yost (1-1, 1.46 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Patrick Copen (0-3, 3.70 ERA)

