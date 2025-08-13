Soddies Score Early and Often in Win on Wednesday

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (58-52) defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks (37-72), 8-3, on Wednesday night at HODGETOWN. The Soddies' offense scored in six of the eight frames to secure a second straight win.

Both teams traded runs in the first inning, advancing to the second inning tied at one. In the second, Ryan Waldschmidt delivered a two-out RBI double to right field to give Amarillo a 2-1 lead.

Junior Franco collected his second Double-A RBI and first at HODGETOWN in the third to extend the Soddies' lead to 3-1.

Amarillo tallied three runs on four hits in the fourth to push the advantage to 6-1, courtesy of RBI from Waldschmidt, LuJames Groover and Jose Fernandez.

The Hooks cut into the deficit to 6-3 in the fifth on Orlando Martinez's first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field.

Gavin Logan and Manuel Pena made it five straight innings with a run for Amarillo, as the former tripled for his first Double-A hit, before the latter drove him in with a single to push the lead to 7-3.

Fernandez unloaded his 13th longball of the year in the eighth inning, a solo shot that found the berm and made it 8-3.

Zane Russell completed two scoreless innings with a game ending 6-4-3 double play to secure two straight against Corpus Christi.

The series continues Thursday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Amarillo will send RHP Roman Angelo (3-8, 5.43) to the mound, while Corpus Christi counters with RHP Jackson Nezuh (1-8, 5.96).

POSTGAME NOTES

BIRTHDAY MAN: Turning 24 tonight, Jean Walters went 1-for-3 with two runs scored...he is the first Amarillo player in franchise history to score twice on his birthday...Walters has played on his birthday three times in his minor league career and has a hit in all three, going a combined 3-for-8 (.375).

WOLVERINE: Notching his first Double-A hit was Gavin Logan as he blasted a triple 102 mph into right center field...he has a walk and run in each of his first two Double-A games.







