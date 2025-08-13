9th Inning Rally Comes up Short in Road Loss

August 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springdale, AR - Despite 11 hits and a furious rally with two out in the ninth inning, the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 5-3 on Wednesday night. The game ended with the tying run at-bat. Brock Rodden, Michael Arroyo and Colt Emerson all posted multi-hit nights with all three striking for two out hits in the ninth inning to keep the game alive. Starter Adam Seminaris was brilliant for the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth and ending up with three runs on his line and suffering his sixth loss. Ben Kudrna threw seven shutout innings for the Naturals and collected his second win.

Moments That Mattered

* Seminaris walked three of the first four hitters in the sixth inning and all three would come around to score against the Travs bullpen giving the Naturals the first runs of the game.

* Josh Hood reached on a wild pitch third strike with two out in the ninth to extend the game. After three consecutive singles, Lazaro Montes came up as the tying run but struck out.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Michael Arroyo: 3-5, run

* SS Colt Emerson: 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas lost their third in a row and sixth in their past seven.

* The Travs outhit the Naturals, 11-6.

The series continues on Thursday night with righty Dylan File (6-3, 4.51) making the start for Arkansas against righty Shane Panzini (4-0, 2.85). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







