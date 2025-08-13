Pena, Fernandez Homer in Series Opening Pitcher's Duel

August 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (57-52) defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks (37-71), 2-1, on Tuesday night at HODGETOWN. Only two hits were needed for the Soddies to take home the series opening win, using the long ball to their advantage in the one-run victory.

Mitch Bratt tossed a pair of 1-2-3 innings to open play this evening and struck out the side in the third to keep the visiting Hooks off the scoreboard. He fanned five total Corpus Christi batters through the first three frames.

Breaking onto the scoreboard for the first run of the game in the bottom of the third was Manuel Pena as the designated hitter drove one the other way, a solo shot for the 1-0 Amarillo lead.

In the fifth, the Hooks responded with a solo homer off the bat of Will Bush out of the nine hole to tie the game. A one-out solo blast from Jose Fernandez put the Sod Poodles back in front in the home half of the seventh.

Following a combined three scoreless innings from Casey Anderson and Philip Abner out of the bullpen, Landon Sims came on to pitch the ninth in a save situation. The tying run found its way into scoring position with one away, but a Christian Cerda back-pick to first and a Sims strikeout of Pascanel Ferreras sealed the 2-1 Sod Poodles win.

The Soddies are back in action tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday night against the Hooks. Amarillo will send RHP Jose Cabrera (6-5, 5.28) to the mound while Corpus Christi counters with RHP Bryce Mayer (1-3, 4.85).

POSTGAME NOTES

CON-BRATT-ULATIONS: Taking the ball for the Sod Poodles this evening was Mitch Bratt as the lefty tossed five innings of one-run ball, while striking out seven Hooks batters...he is now tied for the most 7+ strikeout games (9) in the Texas League this season with Ixan Henderson (Springfield).

TWO-SDAY: Both of Amarillo's hits tonight were home runs...they are the first Double-A team to win with their only two hits going for homers since Rocket City defeated Tennessee 5-4 on May 7, 2023.







