Wind Surge Edged out by Cardinals

August 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - C.J. Culpepper threw four innings in a 4-2 loss for the Wichita Wind Surge against the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field. Tonight's start marks the third time this season he's thrown for that many frames.

Zach Levenson hit an opposite-field two-run home run to right field in his first Double-A at-bat in the bottom of the second to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. Those runs would be the lone runs given up by Culpepper, who gave up two hits and three walks with a strikeout over four innings.

Ben Ross opened up the top of the third with a double off the left field wall, tagged up from second to third on a flyout in right field, and then got awarded the plate after the throw toward third base bounced out of play, cutting the Springfield advantage in half. Kala'i Rosario scored on an infield groundout in the following frame to tie the game.

After both teams stranded runs in the fourth and fifth innings, Graysen Tarlow pushed a sacrifice fly to right field to bring in Jeremy Rivas as the go-ahead run for a 3-2 Cardinals lead in the home half of the sixth. Insurance came on a single from Tarlow two innings later that deflected into left-center and plated a fourth run for Springfield.

Wichita's final seven hitters were retired, beginning with an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play in the seventh. The last five men to the plate all struck out in the 4-2 series-opening defeat. Darren Bowen fell to 3-7 on the year after taking the loss, surrendering an earned run over two innings with two hits, a walk, and a strikeout to his name.

POSTGAME NOTES

C.J. Culpepper throws for four innings in a start for the third time this season.

Jake Rucker is up to a 12 Game On Base Streak.

Kala'i Rosario is up to a 10 Game On Base Streak.

Walker Jenkins has reached base in nine consecutive games.

The Wind Surge begin a series on the road with the Springfield Cardinals on August 13 at 7:05 PM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for their final homestand of the season, starting with the Arkansas Travelers on August 26. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.