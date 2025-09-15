Missaki Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Published on September 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders RHP Daniel Missaki was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

Over two appearances on the week, Missaki went 6.2 innings without allowing a hit or a run, striking out 10 while walking two.

He finished the season with a 4.38 ERA over 30 outings, including eight starts. Over 74.0 innings, he struck out 83 and walked 30.

Origionally signed by the Mariners out of Brazil in 2013, Missaki has played in the Japanese Minor Leagues, as well as the Colombian, Dominican and Mexican Winter Leagues and with the Cubs organization in 2024.

