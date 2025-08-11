Ortiz, Carrillo Take Home Rangers July Monthly Honors

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders 1B/OF Abimelec Ortiz was named Rangers Minor League July Player of the Month and RHP Gerardo Carrillo was named Rangers Minor League July Reliever of the Month, the Texas Rangers announced on Monday.

In July, Ortiz led the Texas League in doubles (eight), home runs (seven), RBIs (17), slugging percentage (.682) and OPS (1.082) while ranking second in batting average (.341) and third in hits (29).

Before his promotion to Triple-A Round Rock on August 5th, Ortiz was tied for second in the Texas League with 16 home runs and fourth with 56 RBIs. His 35 extra-base hits were also tied for third in the league. In his first six games with Triple-A Round Rock, Ortiz is batting an astounding .444/.583/1.111/1.694 with four home runs, 13 RBIs, nine runs scored and three walks.

Carrillo did not allow an earned run during July over his nine relief outings. In 8.1 innings, he surrendered just one unearned run on four hits while striking out 11 and walking three. He captured two saves in the month as well.

As of August 11th, Carrillo has thrown 14.1 consecutive scoreless innings, dating back to June 28th, striking out 19 batters to just three walks.

