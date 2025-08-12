Evan Carter Expected to Rehab in Frisco
August 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter is slated to begin his rehab assignment with the Frisco RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 12th, when the RoughRiders face the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate) from Riders Field.
Carter was placed on the 10-Day Injured List with back spasms on August 2nd.
With Texas in 2025, Carter is hitting .238/.323/.381/.704 with four home runs, 21 RBIs and 12 steals over 55 games. His 1.5 bWAR is sixth among position players on the Rangers.
Debuting in 2023 as the No. 1 prospect in the organization, Carter helped lead the Rangers to their first World Series title in franchise history, batting .306/.413/.645/1.058 during the regular season and an all-time record nine doubles during the postseason run while batting .300 with a .917 OPS.
In Frisco, Carter helped lead the RoughRiders to a Texas League Championship in 2022 and dominated in 2023 before his MLB call-up. Overall, Carter hit .291/.418/.465/.883 with 18 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 24 steals over 103 total games.
Frisco returns to Riders Field at 7:05 p.m. for game one of a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate) on Tuesday, August 12th. Tickets begin at just $11.
Tune in to watch Carter and the RoughRiders on the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
