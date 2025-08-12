Drillers Announce 2026 Schedule

The Tulsa Drillers 2026 regular season schedule has been finalized by Major League Baseball. For the second straight year, the Drillers will begin the season at home with the 2026 opener scheduled for Thursday, April 2 at ONEOK Field against the San Antonio Missions.

It will match the earliest season opener in franchise history. Tulsa also opened the 1998 season on April 2.

The opening series will began on Thursday and conclude on Saturday, April 4 to avoid playing on Easter Sunday. The series will be followed by two consecutive days off before the Drillers embark on their first road trip of the season.

The Texas League schedule will again consist of 138 games, split evenly with 69 home games and 69 road games. Mondays will continue to be the league-wide off days throughout the season.

The Drillers will have one Monday game, on Memorial Day, May 25 when they host Northwest Arkansas.

San Antonio will be the opponent in two of the first three home stands of the season. After the season-opening, three-game series with the Missions, Arkansas will visit ONEOK Field for a six-game series, April 14-19 before San Antonio returns for the next home stand, April 28 through May 3.

For the first 3ÃÂ½ months of the schedule, the Drillers will rotate home stands and road trips with the home series occurring every other week. That rotation will last until after the break for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in mid-July. Following the four-day break, the Drillers will go on the road for a three-game series in Frisco, followed by a six-game series at Arkansas.

Tulsa's only back-to-back home series will take place in August. The Drillers will host Arkansas from August 11-16, followed by a series with Amarillo August 18-23.

The Drillers will be away from home for the July 4 holiday. The popular Independence Day holiday Fireworks Shows at ONEOK Field will occur the weekend of June 26-28.

The Drillers will be home for most of the Labor Day Weekend in September. They will host the Wichita Wind Surge in the Coors Light Propeller Series the week leading into the Labor Day holiday, including Friday, Saturday and Sunday games on September 4-6 during the Labor Day Weekend in what will be the final home games of the 2026 regular season.

Tulsa and Wichita will meet a total of 24 times in the Coors Light Propeller Series with the Drillers also hosting the Wind Surge from June 9-14.

The complete home schedule will include 12 games at ONEOK Field in April, 15 games in May, 12 games in June, 10 games in July, 14 games in August and 6 games in September.

Official starting times and a complete promotional calendar for next season will be announced at a later date.

Deposits for all levels of 2026 ticket membership plans are currently being taken. Fans can choose from a wide range of plans, including full-season packages down to 7-game packages. Anyone interested in securing ticket packages or in receiving more information are encouraged to contact the Drillers Ticket Office at (918)744-5901.







