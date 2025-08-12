Becker's Big Day Boosts Naturals Past Travelers 5-1

SPRINGDALE, AR - Colton Becker went three-for-four with a run, an RBI, a stolen base, and a phenomenal play on the hot corner in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (53-56, 20-20) 5-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers (55-54, 20-20). The two sides continue their six-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

After a scoreless first inning, the Travelers struck in the top of the second. A leadoff home run over the left-field wall gave Arkansas a 1-0 lead and spelled an end to Hunter Owen's four-game streak without an earned run that dated back to June 18. However, Northwest Arkansas had an answer in the bottom of the inning. Becker hit a single, and with two down, Dustin Dickerson drove him in with a double. Kyle Hayes followed with a single that plated Dickerson and gave the Naturals the 2-1 advantage.

Owen tossed a scoreless visiting side of the third inning and the Nats added to their lead in the home half. NWA swiftly loaded the bases behind Carson Roccaforte's walk, Gavin Cross' single and Brett Squires' base knock. Justin Johnson grounded into a double play that scored Roccaforte and moved Cross to third, and Becker hit an RBI double that plated Cross and extended the Naturals' lead, 4-1.

Northwest Arkansas tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Squires hit a one-out single and Becker's RBI single brought him in to score. Becker stole second base, his seventh in eight games with the Nats, but was stranded there after extending the Naturals lead to 5-1.

Nate Ackenhausen took the mound for NWA in the sixth and spun a pair of scoreless frames. A.J. Causey entered in the eighth and retired six-straight batters to secure the first game of the series. Behind stellar pitching, sound defense, and standouts at the dish, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals took down the Arkansas Travelers by a final score of 5-1.

The Naturals continue their series against the Travelers on Wednesday. The game's first pitch in at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT







