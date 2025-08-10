Martin, Nivens Homer in Naturals Win Sunday

WICHITA, KANSAS -- Rudy Martin and Spencer Nivens each homered for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (19-20, 52-56) in an 11-3 win over the Wichita Wind Surge (20-19, 57-51) Sunday afternoon at Equity Bank Park in Wichita, KS. The Naturals have an off-day on Monday before starting a 12-game homestand beginning with the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Arvest Ballpark.

The Wind Surge got on the board first with a run in the second inning against NWA rehabbing starter Michael Lorenzen, but Martin responded in the third when he reached on a fielding error to plate Sam Ruta and tie the game. Another rehabber, Mark Canha, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home the go-ahead run. Brett Squires reached on an infield single later in the frame to give the Nats a 3-1 edge.

Wichita tied the game in the bottom of the third, but Martin blasted his third homer of the year, a three-run shot, in the fourth to give NWA the lead back at 6-3. Nivens added to the score with a two-run shot of his own, his first homer since May 1, to extend the lead to 8-3. Omar Hernandez added a sacrifice fly to plate Ruta later in the frame, but NWA scored in the sixth and the seventh to take an 11-3 lead.

Henry Williams entered in the seventh inning and threw three scoreless frames to cap off the 11-3 win, earning a series split with Wichita.

The Naturals have an off day on Monday before starting a 12-game homestand beginning Tuesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch as they welcome in the Arkansas Travelers to Arvest Ballpark. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the Bally Live Sports app, MLB TV app, MiLB app, and at www.nwanaturals.com.







