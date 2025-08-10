Drillers Play Add-On Saturday, Hooks Aim for Split

August 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Drillers plated three runs over the final three innings Saturday night, fortifying a 5-1 triumph over the Hooks before 4,393 fans at Whataburger Field.

With the series level at 2, Corpus Christi now seeks a split in Sunday's finale.

Lucas Spence, who has been aboard in four of five Texas League games, worked a walk while recording two of the seven Hooks hits.

Jeron Williams, batting .391 over a seven-game hit streak, plated Spence with a two-out RBI knock in the fourth.

Corpus Christi matched Tulsa's hit total but left a season-high 13 men on base.

Tommy Sacco Jr., who doubled on Friday, seared a three-bagger over the head of center fielder Zach Ehrhard in the fifth but was stranded at third. Sacco has hit safely in each of his last eight games, batting .344.

Hooks lefty Trey Dombroski retired 10 of the first 11 Drillers before allowing a marker in the fourth. A lead-off walk and stolen base, plus the RBI single by Sean McLain, added up to a second run for the visitors.

Dombroski struck out five in 4 1/3 innings, and owns a 3.74 ERA in 20 Double-A outings this season.







Texas League Stories from August 10, 2025

Drillers Play Add-On Saturday, Hooks Aim for Split - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.