Missions Lose Lead in Ninth, Suffer Crushing Loss to Cardinals

August 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions (55-53, 16-23) led 3-0 in the ninth inning of Sunday's series finale, but Leonardo Bernal tied the game with a three-run homer before the Springfield Cardinals (69-39, 26-13) completed the comeback in a 5-3 extra-inning win. Ethan Routzahn blew the save and took the loss, while Leonardo Taveras earned the win.

San Antonio wasted little time getting on the board against Springfield starter Pete Hansen. Marcos Castañon continued his terrific stretch with an RBI single to left. The hit not only put the Missions up early but also made it 14 of the last 15 games with a hit for Castañon.

Missions starter Enmanuel Pinales used the early advantage and went right to work. The righty tossed five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. Pinales didn't walk a batter, and he struck out five

As Pinales cruised, Jacob Campbell joined the effort with a two-out RBI single in the fourth. The 2-0 edge remained as San Antonio's bullpen took over, beginning with Jose Geraldo. The Missions' first reliever of the night walked a pair, but he caught the No. 3 Cardinals prospect, Bernal, looking to escape trouble.

Kevin Kopps and Austin Krob followed Geraldo with clean frames respectively. San Antonio added some insurance in the eighth when Romeo Sanabria beat out a ground ball with the bases loaded, making it 3-0.

With a 3-0 lead in hand, Routzahn took over for the ninth. Chase Davis and Jeremy Rivas singled to begin the frame before Bernal blasted a game-tying homer that completely cleared both right field fences. His three-run homer went 376 feet and was 106mph off the bat.

Trying to respond to the stunning development, Moisčs Gņmez began the home half of the ninth with a single, but a double play erased him. Campbell singled with two away. He stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw into center field to become the winning run just 90 feet away, but Taveras buckled down by striking out Oswaldo Lizares to send the game into extras.

Routzahn remained for the tenth. Noah Mendlinger, the ghost runner, moved to third on a groundout before a line drive off the bat of Ramon Mendoza hit Routzahn in the gut. Routzahn managed to react by picking the ball up and nabbing Mendlinger trying to score. An out away from holding Springfield down in the tenth, Carlos Linarez laced a ball to left field that fell just past the outstretched dive of the left fielder, Campbell, allowing Mendoza to score from first to give Springfield the lead. Davis singled in another run, so Springfield led 5-3.

Zane Mills came into close things out for Springfield. He used a strikeout and a pair of groundouts to secure Springfield's shocking comeback win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions have an off day Monday as they travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to face the Tulsa Drillers. Their six-game series begins on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Starters have yet to be announced Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.