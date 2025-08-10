Arkansas Shut Down by Frisco in Series Finale

North Little Rock, AR - Michael Morales matched his career high with seven innings pitched but the Arkansas Travelers were cut down by the Frisco RoughRiders, 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. Frisco scored twice in the opening frame and four Rough Riders pitchers made it stand up with a combined five-hit shutout. Frisco won the series, four games to two. Right-hander Jose Gonzalez was the winning pitcher after working five innings in his Double-A debut. Morales was saddled with the loss despite his stellar outing.

Moments That Mattered

* Frisco opened the game with a walk, a hit batter and an RBI single and led 1-0 three hitters into the game.

* The Travs had runners at first and second base to start the bottom of the eighth but the three, four and five hitters in the lineup were put down in order.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Caleb Cali: 2-3, BB, 2B

* RHP Michael Morales: L, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas was shutout for the second time in the series.

* The Travs dropped to 7-3 in Sunday home games.

After a day off Monday, the Travs return to action Tuesday night at NW Arkansas to begin a six game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







