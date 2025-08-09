Travs Rally for Walk-off Win in 11

North Little Rock, AR - Blake Rambusch dropped a base hit into shallow right field with two out in the bottom of the 11th inning to score the winning runs and the Arkansas Travelers completed a come from behind 6-5 win over the Frisco RoughRiders. The Travs did not lead all night until the end of the game, trailing by as many as four runs as late as the eighth inning. Colt Emerson hit his first home run with Arkansas and Rambusch finished with two hits and two runs batted in.

Moments That Mattered

* Emerson's home run came with two out in the bottom of the eighth, getting the Travs on the board and cutting the deficit to one.

* The game-winning hit came after Frisco had cut off the tying run on a force out at the plate for the second out but missed a chance for a double play.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Blake Rambusch: 2-5, 2 RBI

* LHP Peyton Alford: 1.1 IP, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* It was the Travs sixth time go extra innings in the last 21 games.

* It was the eighth walk-off win of the season.

* SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje, the Mariners first round pick from last season, made his Double-A debut and allowed three runs over five innings.

The series wraps up on Sunday with righty Michael Morales (2-5, 4.59) making the start for Arkansas. It is Super Splash Sunday, Operation: Military Appreciation, a Family Sunday and kids run the bases. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







