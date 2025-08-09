Dominant Mautz Leads Cards to Shutout Win
August 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - In his first start since being named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Month for July, Brycen Mautz delivered his best start of the season, striking out a season-high 10 batters over six scoreless innings to lead the Springfield Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the San Antonio Missions on Friday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The left-hander allowed only one hit and walked two.
DECISIONS:
W: Brycen Mautz (5-2)
L: Eric Yost (1-1)
S: Luis Gastelum (6)
NOTES:
- The shutout was the seventh of the season for the Cardinals pitching staff.
- Springfield scored its two runs in the second inning when a potential double play ball snuck through the legs of San Antonio's second baseman allowing two runs to score.
- Tyler Bradt, Hunter Hayes, and Luis Gastelum each pitched scoreless innings of relief to complete the shutout. Gastelum picked up his team-leading sixth save.
- Mautz's 10 strikeouts were a personal season best and marked the third time a Cardinals starter had struck out 10 or more in a game.
- The Cardinals improved to a season-high 28 games above .500.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (24-13, 67-39) at San Antonio (16-21, 55-51)
- Saturday, August 9, 7:05 p.m. at Nelson Wolff Stadium
- RHP Cade Winquest vs. RHP Jared Kollar
- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
