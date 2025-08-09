Dominant Mautz Leads Cards to Shutout Win

August 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - In his first start since being named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Month for July, Brycen Mautz delivered his best start of the season, striking out a season-high 10 batters over six scoreless innings to lead the Springfield Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the San Antonio Missions on Friday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The left-hander allowed only one hit and walked two.

DECISIONS:

W: Brycen Mautz (5-2)

L: Eric Yost (1-1)

S: Luis Gastelum (6)

NOTES:

- The shutout was the seventh of the season for the Cardinals pitching staff.

- Springfield scored its two runs in the second inning when a potential double play ball snuck through the legs of San Antonio's second baseman allowing two runs to score.

- Tyler Bradt, Hunter Hayes, and Luis Gastelum each pitched scoreless innings of relief to complete the shutout. Gastelum picked up his team-leading sixth save.

- Mautz's 10 strikeouts were a personal season best and marked the third time a Cardinals starter had struck out 10 or more in a game.

- The Cardinals improved to a season-high 28 games above .500.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (24-13, 67-39) at San Antonio (16-21, 55-51)

- Saturday, August 9, 7:05 p.m. at Nelson Wolff Stadium

- RHP Cade Winquest vs. RHP Jared Kollar

- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.