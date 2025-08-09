Missions Honor High Schools Impacted by Hill Country Floods in Loss to Springfield

SAN ANTONIO - The jerseys of Comfort, Center Point, Ingram Tom Moore and Kerrville Tivy High Schools all took center stage under the Wolff Stadium lights Saturday night. Honoring the communities impacted by the catastrophic floods in the Texas Hill Country, the game-worn uniforms were auctioned off with proceeds being split amongst The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and towards rebuilding Ingram Little League.

Through a partnership with the Round Rock Express, (Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers) the Nolan Ryan Foundation, RS3 Turf, the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Wilson Sporting Goods, tonight's fundraiser will aid the Hill Country communities in their recovery. In the game itself, the San Antonio Missions (16-22, 55-52) fell to the Springfield Cardinals (25-13, 68-39) 6-2.

After three innings of scoreless baseball, San Antonio put a run on the board in the home half of the fourth. Francisco Acuña, in a Comfort Bobcats uniform, singled with one out in the inning and moved to second on a groundout. With a man in scoring position, Marcos Castañon, while wearing a Center Point Pirates jersey,lined a two-out single to left field to give the Missions a 1-0 lead.

Jared Kollar got things underway on the pitching side, taking the mound in an Ingram Tom Moore Warriors jersey. The Greensburg, Pennsylvania native began his night retiring the first eight Cardinals to step into the batter's box.

Cruising through four scoreless, Springfield began their offensive attack against Kollar in frame five, starting with back-to-back singles by Miguel Ugueto and Brody Moore. With two Cardinals on board, a fly out put one away, but Darlin Moquete wiped the bases clean with a two-run triple to open give Springfield a 2-1 lead. Moquete himself came home after the next batter, Chase Davis, grounded a base hit to right field to increase the score to a 3-1 advantage for the Cardinals. Jeremy Rivas followed with a base hit of his own to put Cards on the corners. Dakota Harris connected with a flyball that Davis scored on after tagging from third. In the same play, Rivas attempted to get back to first after running on contact and was called out on a force. Because the run scored before the final out, the inning closed as a four-run frame to make it 4-1 Cardinals.

As the top of the sixth arrived, Kollar's day closed. The right-hander finished the evening tossing five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out two. Southpaw Ryan Och took over on the hill in his Comfort jersey and sat the Cardinals down in order. Och remained on the bump for the seventh, and after gaining the first two outs of the inning, the lefty ran into trouble. Moquete reached after grounding a ball back to the mound. On the play attempt, Och's throw to first nailed Moquete in the back and put a man on. Davis followed with a double, pushing Moquete to third.

With two runners in scoring position, Misael Tamarez, sporting a Comfort jersey, emerged out of the San Antonio bullpen to replace Och. Rivas, the first batter Tamarez faced, singled home both runs credited to Och, and Springfield's lead grew to 6-1.

The Missions' bats would muster one more run in the bottom of the seventh. In Center Point threads, Albert Fabian singled to begin the inning and Moisés Gómez, in his Kerrville Tivy Antlers jersey, rocked a pitch by Springfield reliever Michael Watson to left for an RBI double, scoring Fabian and making the game 6-2.

Tamarez gained the final out of the seventh and pitched a scoreless eighth to give way to Garrett Hawkins in the ninth. Hawkins took the mound in a Center Point uniform and pitched a scoreless ninth.

Austin Love came out of the Springfield bullpen to close things out and despite a walk to Castañon and a base hit by Vilar, the right-hander locked down the 6-2 victory for the Cardinals.

