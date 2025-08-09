Frisco Drops Heartbreaker in Extra Innings

August 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders were edged out by the Arkansas Travelers 6-5 on Saturday at Dickey-Stephens Park.

In the top of the third inning, Cam Cauley lined an RBI single to put Frisco (15-23, 53-53) in front 1-0.

Aaron Zavala then drove in two on a double in the top of the fifth to increase the lead to 3-0. In the following frame, Luis Mieses powered a home run to build Frisco's advantage to 4-0.

Arkansas (20-18, 55-52) responded in the bottom of the eighth when Colt Emerson hit a three-run homer to make the score 4-3. Bill Knight followed with an RBI single to tie up the game 4-4.

In the top of the 11th, Frainyer Chavez scored on a bases-loaded walk by Keyber Rodriguez to restore the Riders' lead 5-4.

In the home-half of the 11th, Blake Rambusch guided a walk-off, two-RBI single to secure a walk-off win for Arkansas, 6-5.

Travelers reliever Jimmy Kingsbury (4-2) earned the win. Riders reliever Joey Danielson (1-1) was tagged with the loss, yielding two runs in the eleventh inning.

Notes to know

-Frisco starter Jose Corniell pitched a season-high 4.0 shutout innings, striking out four. He has yet to cede an earned run across 11.2 innings of work at the Double-A level.

-Daniel Missaki pitched 2.0 scoreless innings out of the Frisco bullpen.

-Mieses finished 2-for-5 with a home run. He now has 12 homers on the season.

-Zavala went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. He has four hits in this series with three of them driving in at least one run.

-The RoughRiders fall to 4-5 in extra-inning games and 1-1 in this series.

The RoughRiders close their series against the Travelers on Sunday, August 10th at 1:35 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park. Arkansas RHP Michael Morales (2-5, 4.59) is set to start against a RoughRiders pitcher who has yet to be announced.

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.