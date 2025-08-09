Frisco Drops Heartbreaker in Extra Innings
August 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders were edged out by the Arkansas Travelers 6-5 on Saturday at Dickey-Stephens Park.
In the top of the third inning, Cam Cauley lined an RBI single to put Frisco (15-23, 53-53) in front 1-0.
Aaron Zavala then drove in two on a double in the top of the fifth to increase the lead to 3-0. In the following frame, Luis Mieses powered a home run to build Frisco's advantage to 4-0.
Arkansas (20-18, 55-52) responded in the bottom of the eighth when Colt Emerson hit a three-run homer to make the score 4-3. Bill Knight followed with an RBI single to tie up the game 4-4.
In the top of the 11th, Frainyer Chavez scored on a bases-loaded walk by Keyber Rodriguez to restore the Riders' lead 5-4.
In the home-half of the 11th, Blake Rambusch guided a walk-off, two-RBI single to secure a walk-off win for Arkansas, 6-5.
Travelers reliever Jimmy Kingsbury (4-2) earned the win. Riders reliever Joey Danielson (1-1) was tagged with the loss, yielding two runs in the eleventh inning.
Notes to know
-Frisco starter Jose Corniell pitched a season-high 4.0 shutout innings, striking out four. He has yet to cede an earned run across 11.2 innings of work at the Double-A level.
-Daniel Missaki pitched 2.0 scoreless innings out of the Frisco bullpen.
-Mieses finished 2-for-5 with a home run. He now has 12 homers on the season.
-Zavala went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. He has four hits in this series with three of them driving in at least one run.
-The RoughRiders fall to 4-5 in extra-inning games and 1-1 in this series.
The RoughRiders close their series against the Travelers on Sunday, August 10th at 1:35 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park. Arkansas RHP Michael Morales (2-5, 4.59) is set to start against a RoughRiders pitcher who has yet to be announced.
