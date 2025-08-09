Springfield Clinches Series Win with Friday Victory

August 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - Cade Winquest delivered another solid start for the Springfield Cardinals, allowing just two runs over a career-high 6.1 innings in a 6-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Saturday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The right-hander picked up his second win and has now allowed two or fewer runs in all four of his starts at Double-A.

DECISIONS:

W: Cade Winquest (2-0)

L: Jared Kollar (1-6)

NOTES:

- Darlin Moquete hit a go-ahead two-run triple to get Springfield on the board in the fifth inning. The Cardinals scored four runs total in the frame.

- Jeremy Rivas added a two-run single later in the game to extend Springfield's lead.

- The Cardinals improved to a season-high 29 games over .500.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (25-13, 68-39) at San Antonio (16-22, 55-52)

- Sunday, August 10, 6:05 p.m. CT at Nelson Wolff Stadium

- LHP Pete Hansen vs. RHP Enmanuel Pinales

- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.