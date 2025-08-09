Springfield Clinches Series Win with Friday Victory
August 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Cade Winquest delivered another solid start for the Springfield Cardinals, allowing just two runs over a career-high 6.1 innings in a 6-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Saturday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The right-hander picked up his second win and has now allowed two or fewer runs in all four of his starts at Double-A.
DECISIONS:
W: Cade Winquest (2-0)
L: Jared Kollar (1-6)
NOTES:
- Darlin Moquete hit a go-ahead two-run triple to get Springfield on the board in the fifth inning. The Cardinals scored four runs total in the frame.
- Jeremy Rivas added a two-run single later in the game to extend Springfield's lead.
- The Cardinals improved to a season-high 29 games over .500.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (25-13, 68-39) at San Antonio (16-22, 55-52)
- Sunday, August 10, 6:05 p.m. CT at Nelson Wolff Stadium
- LHP Pete Hansen vs. RHP Enmanuel Pinales
- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
