Franco Collects Two Hits in Debut, Sod Poodles Secure Series Win at Midland

August 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (56-51) defeated the Midland RockHounds (55-52), 5-1, on Saturday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Soddies score early and post double-digit hits to guarantee a series win, their fourth of the current series.

Both starting pitchers retired the side in order to open play in the first. As the Sod Poodles came back up to bat in the top of the second, Jose Fernandez led off with a double. Ben McLaughlin followed, staying hot at the dish since his recent promotion to Amarillo by lacing a double over the head of the Midland left fielder, plating the first run of the night.

Making his Sod Poodles debut was Junior Franco. The Amarillo left fielder collected a hit in his first at-bat of the game, driving in McLaughlin from second to give the Soddies a 2-0 lead.

Avery Short found himself in hot water in the bottom of the second as the first two RockHound batters reached scoring position. The lefty escaped the jam however, retiring each of the next three hitters, retiring the final two on strikes.

After doubling to open the third, Ryan Waldschmidt trotted home on Gavin Conticello 's sacrifice fly to extend the Amarillo advantage to three runs.

As the pitching tandem of Short and Jonatan Bernal continued to keep Midland out of the run column through five innings, Fernandez took advantage of a ground ball to the RockHounds second baseman, sprinting home to beat the throw for the fourth Sod Poodles run of the night.

Sahid Valenzuela led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple and scored in the next at-bat as CJ Rodriguez grounded out to allow the first Midland run of the game to score.

Waldschmidt added a run to the Amarillo total with a base hit the opposite way to score Franco. Landon Sims came on to pitch the ninth, retiring the side in order to secure the 5-1 Sod Poodles win.

The Soddies are back in action tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m. in the series finale against the RockHounds. Amarillo will send RHP Alec Baker (2-3, 5.09) to the mound while Midland counters with RHP Braden Nett (5-4, 3.54).

POSTGAME NOTES

NO MCLAUGHLIN MATTER: Continuing to swing a hot stick tonight was Ben McLaughlin as the first baseman went 1-for-3 with an RBI double...he has played five games at the Double-A level since his debut on August 3 and has driven in a run in each contest.

TODAY, JUNIOR: Making his Sod Poodles debut this evening was Junior Franco ...with a run-scoring knock in his first at-bat, he became the sixth left fielder in the history of the club to record an RBI in his Amarillo debut.

WHERE'S WALDY: Going 3-for-5 out of the leadoff spot this evening was Ryan Waldschmidt ...it was the center fielder's first three-hit effort at the Double-A level.

RHYMIN' AND STEALIN': Amarillo has stolen two bases in three straight games, tying a season-long, accomplishing the feat twice before this season.







