Wind Surge Slug Their Way To Win Over Naturals

August 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, KS - Jake Rucker hit a pair of home runs in a 6-3 victory for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Equity Bank Park. A five-run stretch gave the Wind Surge enough insurance for their third win of the series.

Hendry Mendez broke through with an RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the third. Nate Baez followed with a sacrifice fly to left in the next at-bat to give Wichita their second run. The Wind Surge added on with three more in the fourth on a two-run home run to left-center by Rucker and another RBI knock by Walker Jenkins to right field for a 5-0 lead.

Rucker homered for the second time on a solo shot into the Wichita bullpen in the home half of the sixth.

Julio Rodriguez and Carson Roccaforte gave Northwest Arkansas their first two runs on back-to-back RBI doubles to each corner of the outfield in the top of the seventh to make the score 6-2 Wind Surge heading into the seventh inning stretch.

Rodriguez brought in another run with a single in the top of the ninth, but Mike Paredes retired the next two batters to give Wichita a 7-3 win.

Ryan Gallagher earned his first Double-A win in his Wind Surge home debut, striking out seven over five innings of five-hit baseball.

POSTGAME NOTES

Jake Rucker is the eighth Wichita player to hit multiple home runs in a game this season.

Kala'i Rosario has both scored and gotten a hit in eighth straight.

Walker Jenkins finishes with three hits and reaches base four times.

Ryan Gallagher earns his first Double-A win with the Wind Surge.

Wichita is 2-0 in the Malmö Oat Milkers uniforms.

