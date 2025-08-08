Wichita Outpowered by Naturals

August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, KS - The largest crowd of the year at 8,695 came to Equity Bank Park to watch a back-and-forth ballgame that ended in a 9-5 loss for the Wichita Wind Surge against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The attendance also stands as the fourth largest in stadium history.

Kala'i Rosario lifted a solo home run, his 17th of the year, onto the left field berm in the bottom of the first to give Wichita a 1-0 lead. Rosario has now homered in back-to-back games this week.

Northwest Arkansas responded with five runs in the top of the second on a bases-loaded walk worked by Carson Roccaforte and a grand slam out to the Wind Surge bullpen in left-center by big league rehabber Mark Canha.

Ben Ross pulled a two-run shot that touched down over the fence in left in the home half of the fourth to cut into the Naturals lead and make the new score 5-3 Northwest Arkansas.

Roccaforte roped an RBI double that got lodged into the wall in the top of the sixth, then Brett Squires hit a solo shot and Sam Ruta pushed a two-run home run toward center before the stretch in the seventh for a six-run Northwest Arkansas advantage at 9-3.

Kaelen Culpepper pulled a two-run blast, his eighth in Double-A, to the left-center alley in the bottom of the seventh.

Hunter Patteson would keep Wichita quiet for the eighth and ninth innings to record a four-inning save with the Wind Surge losing 9-5.

Alejandro Hidalgo took his first decision with Wichita, a loss, after giving up five earned runs on three hits and three walks, along with two strikeouts over two innings.

Kala'i Rosario homers for the second straight game.

The Wind Surge hit three home runs for the second consecutive game.

Wichita hosts its largest attendance and fourth largest crowd in Equity Bank Park history (8,695).

Hunter Hoopes strikes out four over two innings in his Equity Bank Park debut.

