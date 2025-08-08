Late Homers Salt Tulsa Triumph

August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks recorded 10 hits Friday night but fell by a count of 9-6 as the Drillers evened the six-game series at 2 before 5,025 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi trailed, 6-0, before striking for three runs in the fifth. RBIs by Pascanel Ferreras, Joseph Sullivan, and Tommy Sacco Jr. fueled the rally.

Sullivan went 2-for-5 on the night with Sacco contributing an RBI double.

The Hooks made it four unanswered runs in the sixth as Zach Cole pulled down a lead-off single. Following a Lucas Spence groundout, Garret Guillemette lifted a sac fly to center.

Joey Mancini, working in relief, limited Tulsa to two runs from the fourth through the seventh but Zach Ehrhard and Kyle Nevin broke through for homers in the eighth.

With CC down 9-4 in the ninth, Trevor Austin drew his third walk of the game and Ferreras singled for the second time. Orlando Martinez cashed them in with a two-run base hit up the middle.







