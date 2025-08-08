Hooks Roll for Series Lead
August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Bryce Mayer and Alonzo Tredwell teamed to strike out 14 while Lucas Spence belted another home run as the Hooks engineered a 7-1 triumph over the Drillers Thursday night at Whataburger Field.
For the second time in three Double-A games, Lucas Spence connected for a two-out, three-run home run, coming through in the first to put Corpus Christi ahead, 3-0.
Lucas Spence hits a HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/UwyeHbzkDU - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) August 8, 2025
The Hooks netted two more in the second, with Orlando Martinez' RBI double capping the rally.
Will Bush, playing in his second Double-A game, recorded his first Hooks hit - a long ball to right with two out in the third.
Will Bush hits his first HOME RUN in Double-A!! pic.twitter.com/Zb3TWGVmcg - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) August 8, 2025
Jeron Williams, who went 1-for-2 with a walk and a steal, took advantage of Spence and Bush free passes with a sac fly in the fifth.
A walk and an error accounted for the only baserunners over the first three innings against against Mayer, who struck out a Double-A best eight batters through his exit after the fourth.
Tredwell, making his Double-A debut, breezed six Drillers while stranding seven over three scoreless innings.
Railin Perez worked around a couple walks to keep Tulsa off the board in the eighth while Amilcar Chirinos turned in a 1-2-3 ninth.
