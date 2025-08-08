McLaughlin's Three RBI Highlight Win Under the Friday Night Lights

August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (55-51) defeated the Midland RockHounds (55-51), 7-2, on Friday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. On a Friday night when the hosts were celebrating all things football, Amarillo scored a touchdown worth of runs to take the victory.

Jimmy Endersby posted two scoreless frames to begin his outing despite having to work around traffic on the basepaths. He stranded four total baserunners and added three punchouts in the two innings.

Amarillo went to work in the third, scoring five times with the help of two RockHound miscues. Caleb Roberts notched a leadoff double and J.J. D'Orazio followed by reaching on the first Midland error. Jean Walters tallied an RBI single to bring home the Soddies' first run. Manuel Pena drove home D'Orazio to make it 2-0 before Jose Fernandez added a two-run single to push the lead to 4-0. Fernandez got to third on a steal and an error ahead of scoring on Ben McLaughlin 's single to make it 5-0.

Endersby allowed a double to start the third, then retired the next six RockHounds he faced en route to completing five shutout innings.

In the sixth, McLaughlin drove home Fernandez for the second time to extend the Sod Poodle lead to 6-0.

Midland scored twice in the home half of the sixth to make it 6-2. The RockHounds used three hits, an Amarillo miscue and walk to do their damage.

The Soddies got one back, adding the extra point on McLaughlin's third RBI of the night to push ahead 7-2 at the seventh-inning stretch.

Endersby went out for his seventh inning of work. He secured the first two outs of the frame before exiting with 6.2 quality innings and in line for the win.

From there, the Amarillo bullpen took care of business to secure victory formation, take their third win of the series and extend their division lead to seven games.

Saturday's game is set for a 7:00 p.m. first pitch from Momentum Bank Ballpark. Amarillo will send LHP Avery Short (3-4, 4.54) to the bump, while Midland will counter with RHP Chen Zhuang (5-9, 4.18).

POSTGAME NOTES

CLEAR EYES, FULL HEARTS, CAN'T LOSE: Tossing his fourth quality start as a Soddie tonight was Jimmy Endersby ...the right hander went 6.2 innings, allowed one earned run and punched out six...he earned win number four across his six starts made for Amarillo this season.

HEY ROOKIE: Going 2-for-4 with three RBI tonight was Ben McLaughlin ...the infielder has recorded multi-hit efforts in three of his first four Double-A games...the Arkansas product also has at least one RBI in each of his first four games with Amarillo, collecting five total.

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Shortstop Jose Fernandez managed another multi-hit ledger tonight with a two-run single and a double...he now has 65 RBI this season, good for the Texas League lead...over his most recent 10 games, Fernandez is batting .324 (12-for-37) with four doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI...he has three multi-hit efforts over his most recent four games.







